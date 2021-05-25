Is Boeing Stock a Smart Investment? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Is Boeing Stock a Smart Investment?

While Aerospace giant Boeing (BA) has made a significant recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic across all its business segments, additional headwinds are still threatening turbulence for the company. Given a major setback in its business and rising pressure from one of its biggest customers, the question is will BA stock remain steady or decline? Read more to find out.Leading aerospace and defense services provider The Boeing Company (NYSE:) operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space & Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. BA’s stock has gained 68.9% over the past year as the company continues to see robust demand for its commercial, defense, space and services.

However, over the past month, the stock declined slightly. One of BA’s most important customers, Emirates airline, said it may refuse the delivery of 777x jets if they fall short of contractual performance commitments. If that were to happen, the U.S. plane maker could lose a major order in the coming days.

Given investors’ concerns over BA’s 777x deliveries and an unforeseen halt in its supersonic jet co-development plans, the stock might witness a pullback.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR