Is Boeing Stock a Smart Investment? By StockNews

While Aerospace giant Boeing (BA) has made a significant recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic across all its business segments, additional headwinds are still threatening turbulence for the company. Given a major setback in its business and rising pressure from one of its biggest customers, the question is will BA stock remain steady or decline? Read more to find out.Leading aerospace and defense services provider The Boeing Company (NYSE:) operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space & Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. BA’s stock has gained 68.9% over the past year as the company continues to see robust demand for its commercial, defense, space and services.

However, over the past month, the stock declined slightly. One of BA’s most important customers, Emirates airline, said it may refuse the delivery of 777x jets if they fall short of contractual performance commitments. If that were to happen, the U.S. plane maker could lose a major order in the coming days.

Given investors’ concerns over BA’s 777x deliveries and an unforeseen halt in its supersonic jet co-development plans, the stock might witness a pullback.

