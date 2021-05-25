Investorshub CEO Says BTC Is Facing 4-Year Cycle To Hit $120k ATH By CoinQuora



Investorshub CEO Says BTC Is Facing 4-Year Cycle To Hit $120k ATH



InvestorsHub CEO Clem Chambers says that BTC is undergoing its four-year cycle before its $120K ATH.

Chambers suggested that will hit lows of $10,000 before it will recover.

InvestorsHub CEO Clem Chambers has expressed that the flagship currency Bitcoin (BTC) is still under its four-year cycle to surge up to $120K ATH.

Specifically, Chambers emphasized that amid the BTC’s four-year cycle, its price will decrease before it will get support to rebound.

Discussing this, Chambers went further by saying that Bitcoin will record lows of $10,000 before it will recover. On the other hand, Chambers mentioned that the present Bitcoin cycle is due to the halving process.

For this, he explained further that he is even expecting BTC to mainly enter into the “winter season” at the time its price will stall.

Chambers said,