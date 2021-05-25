Investorshub CEO Says BTC Is Facing 4-Year Cycle To Hit $120k ATH By CoinQuora

Investorshub CEO Says BTC Is Facing 4-Year Cycle To Hit $120k ATH
- InvestorsHub CEO Clem Chambers says that BTC is undergoing its four-year cycle before its $120K ATH.
- Chambers suggested that will hit lows of $10,000 before it will recover.
InvestorsHub CEO Clem Chambers has expressed that the flagship currency Bitcoin (BTC) is still under its four-year cycle to surge up to $120K ATH.
Specifically, Chambers emphasized that amid the BTC’s four-year cycle, its price will decrease before it will get support to rebound.
Discussing this, Chambers went further by saying that Bitcoin will record lows of $10,000 before it will recover. On the other hand, Chambers mentioned that the present Bitcoin cycle is due to the halving process.
For this, he explained further that he is even expecting BTC to mainly enter into the “winter season” at the time its price will stall.
Chambers said,
“We are in a crash, and it’s going to go way, way lower, in my opinion. And then it’s going …
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.