Intuit Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q3 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Intuit Earnings, Revenue Miss in Q3



Investing.com – Intuit (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday third quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations.

Intuit announced earnings per share of $6.07 on revenue of $4.17B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $6.52 on revenue of $4.43B.

Intuit shares are up 15% from the beginning of the year, still down 0.70% from its 52 week high of $442.44 set on May 24. They are outperforming the which is up 5.97% from the start of the year.

Intuit follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Intuit’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on April 28, who reported EPS of $1.4 on revenue of $89.58B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9864 on revenue of $77.09B.

Microsoft had beat expectations on April 27 with third quarter EPS of $1.95 on revenue of $41.71B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.78 on revenue of $41.04B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar