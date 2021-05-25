Indonesia stocks rise ahead of c.bank meet, Asian currencies up

Matilda Colman
Indonesian shares rose more than 1% on

Tuesday ahead of a central bank policy meeting, while the

rupiah and broader Asian currencies gained on the back of a

weaker U.S dollar and a drop in U.S Treasury yields.

Equities in Taiwan and South Korea took

their cue from a jump on Wall Street, with the latter gaining as

much as 2% and hitting a two-week high. The strong U.S. session

also gave an added boost to Indonesia stocks, which

climbed 1.4%.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy has struggled to regain

momentum lost in the previous year when the COVID-19 pandemic

erupted, despite record-low interest rates and capital

injections. Bank Indonesia (BI) is expected to keep its key

policy rate at all-time lows

The rupiah, favored by foreign investors looking to

tap Indonesia’s high-yielding bonds, has come under renewed

pressure amid capital outflows. It tacked on 0.1% on Tuesday.

“Despite the growth backdrop being weak and even with

subsequent waves of COVID-9 infections hurting domestic demand,

BI will prioritize macro-stability at its meeting, as it has in

the past few months,” an analyst at Mizuho Bank said in a note.

However, he noted that for now BI remains largely tied to

loose policy given the risks to outlook.

Asia’s other emerging currencies found support from a

pullback in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields after officials

from the Federal Reserve reaffirmed a commitment to maintain

loose monetary policy, brushing off recent hints of tapering

bond purchases amid fears over high inflation.

Stocks in Thailand and Philippines gained

0.7% and 0.3%, respectively, while the South Korean won

strengthened 0.5%.

Equities in Singapore advanced as much as 0.7%,

hitting two-week highs, after the country maintained its growth

forecast for 2021.

The city-state’s economy grew 1.3% in the first quarter

year-on-year, expanding more than first thought as it benefited

from improved manufacturing and wholesale trade.

Stocks in Taiwan were the top gainers in the region

and the currency was among the best.

The country’s industrial production for April marked the

15th consecutive month of year-on-year growth, even as it

battles a sharp rise in coronavirus infections.

“Sustained growth in domestic and external demand will

continue to support Taiwan’s industrial production moving

forward. However, recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the country

increases concern over the upcoming economic performance due to

heightened state of restrictions,” said MIDF Research.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Top gainer on the Jakarta stock index was Graha

Layar Prima Tbk PT, up 25%

** Top gainer on the Singapore STI was Genting

Singapore Ltd, up 2.47

** Min Aik Technology Co Ltd and Ampacs Corp

top gainers on the Taiwan SE Weighted Index

Asia stock indexes and currencies at

0352 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD %

% %

Japan +0.03 -5.03 – –

China +0.13 +1.82 1.60 2.31

India +0.00 +0.14 0.62 9.37

Indonesia +0.11 -2.05 1.40 -2.25

Malaysia +0.10 -2.90 0.00 -3.40

Philippines -0.10 -0.12 0.32 -13.38

S.Korea +0.45 -3.19 0.79 10.29

Singapore +0.02 -0.47 0.49 10.38

Taiwan +0.36 +2.27 1.69 12.77

Thailand +0.06 -4.37 0.74 7.87

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

