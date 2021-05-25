Indonesia stocks rise ahead of c.bank meet, Asian currencies up

Article content

Indonesian shares rose more than 1% on

Tuesday ahead of a central bank policy meeting, while the

rupiah and broader Asian currencies gained on the back of a

weaker U.S dollar and a drop in U.S Treasury yields.

Equities in Taiwan and South Korea took

their cue from a jump on Wall Street, with the latter gaining as

much as 2% and hitting a two-week high. The strong U.S. session

also gave an added boost to Indonesia stocks, which

climbed 1.4%.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy has struggled to regain

momentum lost in the previous year when the COVID-19 pandemic

erupted, despite record-low interest rates and capital

injections. Bank Indonesia (BI) is expected to keep its key

policy rate at all-time lows

The rupiah, favored by foreign investors looking to

tap Indonesia’s high-yielding bonds, has come under renewed

pressure amid capital outflows. It tacked on 0.1% on Tuesday.

“Despite the growth backdrop being weak and even with

subsequent waves of COVID-9 infections hurting domestic demand,

BI will prioritize macro-stability at its meeting, as it has in

the past few months,” an analyst at Mizuho Bank said in a note.

However, he noted that for now BI remains largely tied to

loose policy given the risks to outlook.