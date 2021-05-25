H&R Block needs clear regulations before dealing with crypto taxes, CEO says By Cointelegraph

H&R Block needs clear regulations before dealing with crypto taxes, CEO says
As the debate surrounding crypto regulations heats up, tax professionals are taking a more cautious approach to deal with (BTC) and other earnings. The United States-based tax preparation service company H&R Block is looking for more precise regulations before handling their customers’ crypto holdings.
Answering tax-related questions on CNBC, H&R Block CEO Jeff Jones called crypto an interesting thing in terms of taxation:
