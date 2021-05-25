Howard Levitt: Canada’s first female head of cardiac surgery department was removed in clear case of discrimination

Human rights tribunal finds doctor experienced adverse treatment connected to her gender Photo by Getty Images

Article content Gender discrimination in the medical profession has not skipped a beat, according to a recent decision of the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal. Cardiac surgeon Dr. Irene Cybulsky, the first female head of a cardiac surgery department in a big Canadian hospital, was removed from her department head position at Hamilton Health Sciences Centre (HHS) because of gender bias and discrimination, the Tribunal recently found. During her entire career at HHS, she was the only female cardiac surgeon in a department almost exclusively male. She was appointed head of cardiac surgery in July 2009, and held that position until July 2016. At the time, she was the first and only woman in Canada to have occupied this position. She was also the division head of cardiac surgery at McMaster University. This incredibly accomplished woman’s landmark success in a historically male-dominated field of medicine should have been celebrated as a role model for women and served as an example of both progress and a progressive culture. The opposite occurred.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Cybulsky’s position at HHS was a five-year appointment, renewable once. In 2014, then interim surgeon-in-chief Dr. Kesava Reddy testified that he heard “grumblings” about the department and decided to conduct a review. He testified he was not aware of the specifics of the concerns, nor did he ever discuss them with Cybulsky as head of the department. Instead, he appointed Dr. Helen Flageole, then chief of pediatric surgery at HHS, to conduct the review. When the review started, Irene Cybulsky was told that it was likely to result in some suggestions that she soften her approach and ‘be a bit fluffier’ Cybulsky was told by Reddy, and Dr. Richard McLean, then executive vice president and chief medical executive (CME) at HHS, that the purpose of the review was to strengthen her leadership and respond to the “grumblings.” In testimony, McLean acknowledged that Cybulsky had inquired why all department heads were not being reviewed, and noted that her question was not unreasonable because reappointments had been done at HHS without reviews, in the absence of red flags. When the review started, Cybulsky was told that it was likely to result in some suggestions that she soften her approach and “be a bit fluffier.” The review culminated in a final report of the entire cardiac surgery department, which made only one recommendation with respect to Cybulsky: That her communication style needed improvement, including coaching and more consensus building. This type of feedback would be typical for a review done of most hospital department leaders, and would obviously not be cause for termination. A separate “confidential comments” document was created, at the request of hospital leadership, which contained comments both positive and negative concerning Cybulsky’s leadership.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Throughout the review process, Cybulsky referenced the challenges faced by female leaders and gender discrimination, noting that successful female leaders are often not liked, or are judged more harshly because of their gender, and that being a direct and assertive female could be working against her. She testified about the challenges of being the only female surgeon in her group and then being the leader of that group. In 2014, a new surgeon in chief, Dr. Michael Stacey, took over for Reddy. Stacey is currently executive vice president academic, and CME at HHS. In September, 2015, only three months after Cybulsky was reappointed to her position as head of cardiac surgery, Stacey summoned her to his office and informed her that he needed “someone with a different set of skills to take the group forward, who can bring the group together and who will project a positive image of the group as a whole.” Later, in May 2016, Stacey invited applications for Cybulsky’s position, which still had three years remaining in her second term. The position was awarded to a man. This past April, the tribunal held that in conducting the review, Cybulsky’s rights were breached by HHS and three of the five HHS leaders named personally in her application. Flageole failed to consider stereotypes and biases and how they might be working against Cybulsky in her male-dominated work environment or the role that gender played when conducting the review. Additionally, there was a failure to respond appropriately when Cybulsky raised concerns about the role that gender played in her leadership assessment.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Howard Levitt: As the workplaces reopen, the lawsuits will begin Howard Levitt: Law firm loses appeal for wrongful dismissal and pays substantial damages — for being a bully Howard Levitt: When it comes to ‘unethical’ practices in the workplace, whoever has the best story wins While the hospital argued there were “significant reasons” why Stacey allowed others to apply for Cybulsky’s position, the tribunal found that he relied on the departmental review final report in making his decision and as a result, Cybulsky experienced further adverse treatment connected to her gender. The vice chair of the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal, Laurie Letheren, stated that Cybulsky was “adversely affected by the failure to properly consider the role that gender may have played in the observations about her leadership in the review, which was a breach of her Code rights as a woman.” That Stacey then relied on the departmental review findings further adversely affected Cybulsky, constituting a breach of the Code based on gender. Cybulsky left her work as a cardiac surgeon at HHS in 2017. In reading the decision, I was struck by the perseverance and determination of Cybulsky, who represented herself before the tribunal. As I have written previously, I consider hospitals one of the last bastions of workplace environments where bullying and harassment continue to be tolerated. In view of this decision, I can add discrimination. Got a question about employment law during COVID-19? Write to Howard at levitt@levittllp.com. Howard Levitt is senior partner of LSCS Law, employment and labour lawyers. He practices employment law in eight provinces. He is the author of six books including the Law of Dismissal in Canada.

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.