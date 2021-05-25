Gold rises above $1,900/oz as dollar weakens, inflation jitters persist

Article content

Gold prices rose above the key

psychological level of $1,900 per ounce on Wednesday, helped by

a weaker dollar and growing inflation concerns after Federal

Reserve officials maintained a dovish stance over rates.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,906.99 per ounce by 0032

GMT, its highest level since Jan.8.

U.S. gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,906.60 per ounce.

“A weaker dollar is helping and growing inflation risks are

outweighing everything right now. This is about hedge against

inflation right now,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at

SPI Asset Management.

“Even if inflation is high, they’re (the Fed) going to be

very, very dovish. What really matters for gold is front end

real rates. The Feds will continue to keep front-end rates low,

which is going to weaken the dollar and gold is going to do

quite well.”

The dollar index was pinned near a 4-1/2-month low

against its rivals, making gold cheaper for other currency

holders.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields were hovering near a two-week

low, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest

bearing gold.

Gold, often used as a hedge against inflation, has benefited

from recent data showing a rise in prices in the United States

and the United Kingdom.

Richard Clarida, the Fed’s vice chair, said on Tuesday the

U.S. central bank can curb any possible outbreak of inflation

without throwing economic recovery off track.

Meanwhile, U.S. Senate Republicans plan to unveil a

counteroffer to President Joe Biden’s $1.7 trillion

infrastructure proposal on Thursday, though one of their leaders

said on Tuesday the two sides remain far apart.

Elsewhere, palladium rose 1% to $2,797.89 per ounce,

silver climbed 0.6% to $28.16 and platinum jumped

1.3% to $1,207.73.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by

Ramakrishnan M.)