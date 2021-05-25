Gold hits four-month high following crypto crash By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
In the aftermath of the Mid-May crypto market sell-off, gold has seen significant price recovery.

Gold prices continued to inch higher on Tuesday, hitting $1,887 per ounce at 3:00 am EDT, according to data from TradingView.

year-to-date chart. Source: TradingView
Total crypto market cap 30-day chart. Source: CoinMarketCap