Gold hits 4-1/2 month peak as dollar, U.S. yields weaken

Article content

Gold prices scaled a more than four-month peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields slipped and data showed consumer confidence eased slightly in the United States.

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $1,893.40 per ounce by 12:36 p.m. EDT (1636 GMT), having earlier hit its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,895.56. U.S. gold futures gained 0.5% to $1,893.50.

Data showed a U.S. consumer confidence index for May eased to 117.2, while U.S. one-year consumer inflation rate expectations rose to 6.5%.

“With the consumer confidence pulling back a bit, we’re getting a knee jerk reaction. Some may be thinking that the Federal Reserve will be more dovish for a longer period of time now,” said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago.

“If we get weaker consumer confidence and higher inflation expectations, it could mean the Fed will let inflation run even hotter than what was expected before, meaning any raise in rates would be even farther.”

Gold is often considered a hedge against inflation.

Making bullion more affordable, the dollar index was pinned near 4-1/2 month lows, while U.S. yields touched a two-week low, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold.