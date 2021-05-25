Gold firms near 4-1/2-month peak on weaker U.S. dollar, yields

Matilda Colman
Gold prices held firm near a 4-1/2-month

high on Wednesday as a drop in U.S. Treasury yields and a weaker

dollar supported the safe-haven metal.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was steady at $1,899.11 per ounce by 0041

GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan.8 at $1,899.11 on

Tuesday.

* U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,899.60

per ounce.

* The dollar index was pinned near a 4-1/2-month low

against its rivals, making gold cheaper for other currency

holders.

* Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell to a two-week low of

1.56% overnight, reducing the opportunity cost of holding

non-interest bearing gold.

* U.S. consumer confidence hovered at a 14-month high in May

as optimism over jobs tempered concerns about rising inflation

and diminishing government financial support.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve can curb an outbreak of inflation

should it occur without throwing the recovery off track, Fed

vice chair Richard Clarida said on Tuesday.

* Fed policymakers have begun to acknowledge they are closer

to debating when to pull back some of their crisis support for

the U.S. economy, even as they say it is still needed to bolster

the recovery and employment.

* U.S. Senate Republicans plan to unveil a counteroffer to

President Joe Biden’s $1.7 trillion infrastructure proposal on

Thursday, though one of their leaders said on Tuesday the two

sides remain far apart.

* The European Central Bank must keep its money taps fully

open, as the euro zone economy is still in the throes of the

COVID-19 pandemic despite progress in vaccination campaigns, ECB

policymaker Yannis Stournaras said.

* Some investors view gold as a hedge against higher

inflation that could follow stimulus measures.

* Palladium rose 0.3% to $2,778.97 per ounce, silver

was steady at $27.99 and platinum gained 0.8% to

$1,200.69.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0645 France Business Climate Mfg May

