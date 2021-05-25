Globant IT Firm Unveils Its $500K BTC Purchase to the SEC By CoinQuora

Globant IT Firm Unveils Its $500K BTC Purchase to the SEC
- Globant IT firm has disclosed its $500,000 worth of BTC brought to the US SEC.
- Globant purchased its $500K worth of BTC within the Q1 of 2021.
Heavyweight IT firm Globant has unveiled to the US Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) that it purchased a whopping amount of worth $500,000. According to Globant, they bought the said amount of BTC in the Q1 of 2021.
Of note, the Globant company eventually disclosed its BTC to the SEC in a statement today. Moreover, despite Globant BTC disclosure on its balance sheet, the company never tells the cost-basis of its paid Bitcoin stash.
Citing from the statement filed to the SEC, Globant said,
“During the first quarter of 2021, the Company purchased an aggregate of [$500,000] in crypto assets, comprised solely of bitcoin.”
Also, Globant crypto investments expenses were mainly categorized based on its “intangible a…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
