Global Eagle Becomes Anuvu | Financial Post

Bringing Fresh Perspective to Mobility Markets through a New Brand and Operational and Strategic Focus

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Global Eagle, the leading provider of high-speed connectivity and entertainment solutions for demanding worldwide mobility markets, is rebranding as Anuvu, reflecting its focus on next-generation passenger and guest connected experiences in the air and at sea.

Josh Marks, Chief Executive Officer, says: “Our recent sale to new owners and their investment in our business provides a unique opportunity to align our brand with our vision . We recently divested our non-mobility businesses to focus on mobility markets including airlines, cruise lines, yachts, energy transportation and government. Since we formed as a SPAC over a decade ago, we have operated under the Global Eagle brand as we acquired companies serving airlines and maritime markets.

“Now, as one company aligned around passenger entertainment and connectivity, we introduce you to Anuvu, our take on ‘a new view.’ Our new brand honors our extensive history but keeps the future in focus. This is more than a name change; our new brand and fresh visual identity highlight the innovative perspective we deliver to the mobility markets we serve. We continue to invest in technology that meets our customers’ performance and value requirements today, while providing a future roadmap with curated content, cloud-based content operations, and multi-platform broadband satellite networks. Now more than ever, our clients seek a partner that will support them as passenger and guest expectations accelerate post-pandemic.”