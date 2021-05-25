Germany’s biggest landlords agree $22 bln merger

Article content

FRANKFURT — Germany’s two biggest listed landlords Vonovia SE and Deutsche Wohnen have agreed to join forces in a 18 billion-euro ($22 billion) deal that risks stoking tensions over affordable housing in the run-up to general elections in September.

The country’s biggest merger this year, which will create a European real estate giant with 550,000 apartments, faces criticism in Berlin, where tenant rights and rising rents are a contentious issue.

But Fabio De Masi, a parliamentarian from the left-wing Linke party that is part of Berlin’s city government, urged the competition authorities to block it.

“The housing market is broken. Supply and demand do not just adjust like on the market for potatoes due to the long construction cycles and the limited availability of land,” he said in an emailed statement.

Analysts say the deal should encounter few antitrust concerns in a fragmented market.

To try to secure support for the tie-up, the two companies pledged to limit regular rent increases to 1% per year in Berlin for the next three years and to inflation-adjusted increases for the following two years.

They said the merger was designed to help them work with politicians on providing affordable housing. They have offered to sell around 20,000 apartments to the city of Berlin, the Mayor of Berlin told a news conference.