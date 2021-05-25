GameStop jumps more than 16% as ‘meme’ stocks roar higher

Article content

Shares of GameStop soared 16.3% on Tuesday after hitting their highest level since late March, and other so-called “meme” stocks also rallied as investors shifted back into the retail favorites that had notched big gains earlier in the year.

The video game retailer’s shares finished at $209.43, marking their first close above $200 since March 19. Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings ended up about 20% while Koss Corp gained 22.9%.

“Once it goes over $200 the buzz starts,” said Dennis Dick, head of markets structure and proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC. You can “100% peg it to social media.”

GameStop’s shares and those of other stocks popular on forums such as Reddit’s WallStreetBets have climbed in recent weeks, a move that has come amid a broad sell-off in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, another investment popular among individual investors.

GameStop closed 46.5% above its lowest close so far for May, while Bitcoin is down about 35% so far this month and rival cryptocurrency ether is about 42% below its record, reached on May 12 in a sell-off that has come amid increasing scrutiny from regulators in the United States and China.

Denizens of WallStreetBets and some Twitter users also speculated that the recent moves in GameStop and AMC may be forcing bearish investors to unwind their bets, an event known as a short squeeze.