From Hugs to Hockey, British Columbia Plans a Return to Normal

Article content

(Bloomberg) — British Columbia, whose economy weathered the pandemic better than much of Canada, said it foresees a return to “normal life” as it announced plans to lift most restrictions by the fall.

The western province on Tuesday released a four-stage plan that could see offices fully reopened, sporting events and concerts allowed, and constraints on travel lifted by September.

“This is indeed a good day and one that I’ve been waiting for for a long time,” said Bonnie Henry, the province’s top health officer, her voice audibly breaking as she teared up at a press conference.

The reopening will be based on data, and dates and rules could change depending on new outbreaks. But Henry’s message was upbeat, saying she hopes to see a BC Hug Day, an in-person game for the Vancouver Canucks hockey club and a resumption of travel in the months ahead.

All that is possible because vaccination is having a dramatic impact, according to Henry. “Immunization is the tool that will get us out of the pandemic,” she said. “We can control it now in a way that we couldn’t.”

More than 60% of adults have been vaccinated with their first dose, having a measurable impact on the spread of the virus, according to Henry. The seven-day average of cases has plummeted more than 65% from a mid-April peak and hospitalization rates are down by a third this month. Canada is delaying second doses by as much as four months in order to inoculate more people amid a shortage of vaccine supplies.