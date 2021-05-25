Forint weakens ahead of central bank rate meeting after sharp gains

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

BUDAPEST — The Hungarian forint slid on

Tuesday but was still trading at 9-month highs ahead of a

central bank meeting where no rate change is expected but which

is under scrutiny after last week’s flagging of a possible rate

hike in June.

The forint was 0.22% weaker, trading at 348.35 on

Tuesday ahead of the rate-setting meeting of the National Bank

of Hungary (NBH) where analysts predict the main interest rates

will remain the same.

Last week deputy governor Barnabas Virag flagged a possible

rate hike in June to fight rising inflation risks as the economy

recovers from the pandemic.

“The change in [the bank’s] communication was priced into

the forint’s rate last week, but in the afternoon we can expect

bigger moves,” brokerage Equilor wrote in a note.

Since the bank’s announcement the forint has strengthened to

levels last seen in August 2020, firming past the

psychologically important level of 350 per euro.

“Apparently the NBH prefers a stronger forint in order to

lower inflation risks,” CIB Bank wrote in a note.

“But we still do not expect fast, intensive and significant

forint strengthening from current levels,” they wrote, adding

that they expected the forint’s range to shift from 355-365 to

345-355 per euro.

Elsewhere currencies were little moved, hovering around

strong levels they recently hit on rate hike expectations.

The Czech crown firmed 0.05% to 25.410 and was

hanging around its strongest levels since March 2020 as markets

see chances of a rate hike coming sooner rather than later.

The Polish zloty was stable and trading on the

stronger side of the psychological level of 4.5 per euro where

it strengthened to last week.

Prague stocks were up 0.63%, touching a fresh nearly

10-year high. Warsaw was 0.46% higher, Budapest

slid 0.46% while Bucharest gained 0.23%.

CEE SNAPSHO AT

MARKETS T 1036 CET

CURRENC

IES

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK= Czech

EURHUF= Hungary 0

EURPLN= Polish

EURRON= Romania

EURHRK= Croatia

EURRSD= Serbian 0

Note: calculated from 1800

daily CET

change

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1166.66 1159.340 +0.63% +13.58

0 %

.BUX Budapes 46216.8 46396.87 -0.39% +9.76%

t 5

.WIG20 Warsaw 2143.92 2134.18 +0.46% +8.06%

.BETI Buchare 11761.1 11730.52 +0.26% +19.94

st 8 %

.SBITOP Ljublja <.sbitop na> %

.CRBEX Zagreb 1942.67 1940.65 +0.10% +11.69

%

.BELEX1 Belgrad <.belex1 e>

.SOFIX Sofia 533.41 534.08 -0.13% +19.19

%

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change

in

Czech spread

Republi

c

CZ2YT=R s

CZ5YT=R s

CZ10YT= s

Poland

PL2YT=R s

PL5YT=R s

PL10YT= s

FORWARD

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech 0.69 0.95 1.31 0.36

Rep

Hungary 1.21 1.44 1.62 0.90

Poland 0.35 0.52 0.70 0.21

Note: are for ask

FRA prices

quotes

*********************************************

*****************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by

Philippa Fletcher)

