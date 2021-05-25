Forint weakens ahead of central bank rate meeting after sharp gains

Article content

BUDAPEST — The Hungarian forint slid on

Tuesday but was still trading at 9-month highs ahead of a

central bank meeting where no rate change is expected but which

is under scrutiny after last week’s flagging of a possible rate

hike in June.

The forint was 0.22% weaker, trading at 348.35 on

Tuesday ahead of the rate-setting meeting of the National Bank

of Hungary (NBH) where analysts predict the main interest rates

will remain the same.

Last week deputy governor Barnabas Virag flagged a possible

rate hike in June to fight rising inflation risks as the economy

recovers from the pandemic.

“The change in [the bank’s] communication was priced into

the forint’s rate last week, but in the afternoon we can expect

bigger moves,” brokerage Equilor wrote in a note.

Since the bank’s announcement the forint has strengthened to

levels last seen in August 2020, firming past the

psychologically important level of 350 per euro.

“Apparently the NBH prefers a stronger forint in order to

lower inflation risks,” CIB Bank wrote in a note.

“But we still do not expect fast, intensive and significant

forint strengthening from current levels,” they wrote, adding

that they expected the forint’s range to shift from 355-365 to