Forint weakens ahead of central bank rate meeting after sharp gains

BUDAPEST — The Hungarian forint slid on
Tuesday but was still trading at 9-month highs ahead of a
central bank meeting where no rate change is expected but which
is under scrutiny after last week’s flagging of a possible rate
hike in June.
The forint was 0.22% weaker, trading at 348.35 on
Tuesday ahead of the rate-setting meeting of the National Bank
of Hungary (NBH) where analysts predict the main interest rates
will remain the same.
Last week deputy governor Barnabas Virag flagged a possible
rate hike in June to fight rising inflation risks as the economy
recovers from the pandemic.
“The change in [the bank’s] communication was priced into
the forint’s rate last week, but in the afternoon we can expect
bigger moves,” brokerage Equilor wrote in a note.
Since the bank’s announcement the forint has strengthened to
levels last seen in August 2020, firming past the
psychologically important level of 350 per euro.
“Apparently the NBH prefers a stronger forint in order to
lower inflation risks,” CIB Bank wrote in a note.
“But we still do not expect fast, intensive and significant
forint strengthening from current levels,” they wrote, adding
that they expected the forint’s range to shift from 355-365 to
345-355 per euro.
Elsewhere currencies were little moved, hovering around
strong levels they recently hit on rate hike expectations.
The Czech crown firmed 0.05% to 25.410 and was
hanging around its strongest levels since March 2020 as markets
see chances of a rate hike coming sooner rather than later.
The Polish zloty was stable and trading on the
stronger side of the psychological level of 4.5 per euro where
it strengthened to last week.
Prague stocks were up 0.63%, touching a fresh nearly
10-year high. Warsaw was 0.46% higher, Budapest
slid 0.46% while Bucharest gained 0.23%.
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by
Philippa Fletcher)