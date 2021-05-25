Fed balm lifts shares to record high amid tussle over yuan

Article content

LONDON — European shares rose to record highs on Tuesday, soothed by reassurance from Federal Reserve officials that monetary stimulus won’t be clawed back anytime soon.

Sentiment in Europe was also underpinned by the latest IFO indicator which showed that the upswing for the German economy, Europe’s largest, is picking up pace after the knock from COVID-19.

A multi billion-euro takeover deal combining two of Germany’s biggest property developers was a focus. Vonovia slipped 4% on news it was taking over rival developer Deutsche Wohnen, whose shares surged over 15%, for about 18 billion euros.

The STOXX index of leading European shares gained 0.3% to 446.57 points after hitting a new record high of 447.01.

The mood has turned optimistic again with less concern over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin tapering bond purchases, said Giles Coghlan, chief currency analyst at HYCM.

“The U.S. personal consumption data on Friday is going to be the first major test about whether the Fed is going to see inflation as transitory,” Coghlan said.

“We have this constant game of cat and mouse. At some point tapering is going to come.”

For now, James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve, put to rest tapering worries.