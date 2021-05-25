Exclusive: U.S. downgrades Mexico air safety rating



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Screens show flight information at the almost empty Benito Juarez international airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Mexico City, Mexico, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government on Tuesday downgraded Mexico’s aviation safety rating, a move that bars Mexican carriers from adding new U.S. flights and limits airlines’ ability to carry out marketing agreements, a U.S. government official confirmed.

Plans for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) downgrade were first reported Friday by Reuters.

The FAA has held lengthy talks with Mexican aviation regulators about its concerns. An official U.S. announcement is expected later on Tuesday.