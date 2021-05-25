Exclusive: U.S. downgrades Mexico air safety rating

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Screens show flight information at the almost empty Benito Juarez international airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Mexico City, Mexico, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. government on Tuesday downgraded Mexico’s aviation safety rating, a move that bars Mexican carriers from adding new U.S. flights and limits airlines’ ability to carry out marketing agreements, a U.S. government official confirmed.

Plans for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) downgrade were first reported Friday by Reuters.

The FAA has held lengthy talks with Mexican aviation regulators about its concerns. An official U.S. announcement is expected later on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR