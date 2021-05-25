Exclusive-EU antitrust regulators set to fine BMW, Volkswagen on emissions collusion

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
2/2

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of BMW is seen at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

2/2

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators, which have drastically narrowed the scope of their case, are set to hand out sharply reduced fines to BMW and Volkswagen (DE:) for hindering clean air technology, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The European Commission, which charged the three German carmakers in 2019 with colluding to block the rollout of clean emissions technology, is likely to issue the penalties before the summer break, the person said.

The EU competition watchdog had said previously that the case involved the “circle of five”, namely BMW, Daimler (OTC:) and Volkswagen Group’s VW, Audi and Porsche. Daimler will dodge a possible fine because it alerted the wrongdoing to the Commission.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR