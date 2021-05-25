Everyone Wants the Next Dogecoin, and Chiliz Could Be It By CoinQuora



Everyone Wants the Next Dogecoin, and Chiliz Could Be It



The Chiliz price jumped more than 50% in March.

Everyone wonders whether Chiliz has the potential to go “to the moon” like Dogecoin.

The two tokens are altcoin with moon-shot potential.

Earlier today, analyst David Moadel’s post on Twitter said, “Everybody Wants the Next Dogecoin, and Chiliz Could Be It.”

