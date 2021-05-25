European Commission planning emissions trading for buildings, transport, von der Leyen says By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrives for the second day of a face-to-face EU summit in Brussels, Belgium May 25, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission plans to propose an emissions trading system for the buildings and road transport sectors, with compensation to shield low-income communities from the costs, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

“The idea is to have, complimentary, the introduction of an own, separate emission trading system at a very low scale at the beginning. Immediately coupled with a clear social compensation structure,” von der Leyen said, speaking after a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

The proposal will form part of a broader package of climate policies the Commission will publish in July. The EU currently applies emissions trading to power plants, factories and airlines running flights within Europe.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR