Euro zone bond yields fall to 13-day low after ECB reassurance

LONDON — A lessening of inflation fears saw euro zone government bond yields edge down for the third day in a row on Tuesday, with Italy’s 10-year yield down 5 basis points, as the market continued to calm down from last week’s sell-off.

Last week, Germany’s 10-year Bund yield rose to two-year highs, while Italian yields rose to their highest since September, as investors bet stronger economic growth could prompt the European Central Bank to slow the pace of its emergency bond purchases soon.

But yields started falling on Friday when ECB President Christine Lagarde said it was still too early for the ECB to discuss tapering the stimulus.

ECB policymaker Yannis Stournaras said on Tuesday that he did not see any reason to change the bank’s bond-buying program.

Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund yield was down 2 bps at -0.158% at 1130 GMT, its lowest in 13 days.

Italy’s 10-year yield dropped below 1% for the first time since May 13, and was down 4 bps at 0.9738%.

The 10-year Dutch bond edged into negative territory for the first time since May 12.

U.S. Treasury yields likewise were a touch lower after Federal Reserve officials made dovish comments, affirming support for keeping monetary policy unchanged.