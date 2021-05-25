Ethereum Climbs 13% In a Green Day By Investing.com



Ethereum Climbs 13% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $2,576.91 by 04:52 (08:52 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 12.53% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24.

The move upwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap up to $300.77B, or 18.21% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,524.68 to $2,747.49 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 25.97%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $52.48B or 25.52% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1,739.9122 to $3,434.0100 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 40.98% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $38,103.4 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.96% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0013 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.01%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $715.97B or 43.34% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $60.17B or 3.64% of the total cryptocurrency market value.