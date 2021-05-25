EOS Climbs 12% In Rally By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 12% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $5.4179 by 09:45 (13:45 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 11.70% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 24.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $5.1740B, or 0.32% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $5.0660 to $5.9935 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 41.8%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.0100B or 2.00% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.5800 to $9.4754 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 76.42% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $37,711.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.26% on the day.

was trading at $2,543.96 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 4.83%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $707.0447B or 43.90% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $295.7006B or 18.36% of the total cryptocurrency market value.