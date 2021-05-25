Dutch court to rule on case targeting Shell’s climate strategy

Article content

LONDON/AMSTERDAM — A Dutch court will rule on Wednesday in a landmark case in which climate activists seek to force Royal Dutch Shell to speed its cuts to greenhouse gas emissions.

Filed by seven activist groups including Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth Netherlands, the lawsuit marks a first in which environmental groups have turned to the courts to try to force a major energy firm to change strategy.

It was filed in April 2019 on behalf of more than 17,000 Dutch citizens who say Shell is threatening human rights as it continues to invest billions in the production of fossil fuels.

The case was heard in a court in The Hague, where Shell’s headquarters are based.

The groups have said they feel encouraged by the so-called “Urgenda” case, in which the Dutch High Court in 2019 ordered the government to step up its fight against climate change, as it said a lack of action was putting Dutch citizens in danger.

They are demanding that Shell cut its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030, a much steeper reduction than the company’s current goal of reducing the carbon intensity of the products it sells by 20% over the next decade.

A rapid reduction would effectively force the Anglo-Dutch firm to quickly move away from oil and gas.