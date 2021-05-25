Dubai Free Zone (DMCC) Launches Crypto and Blockchain Hub By CoinQuora



Dubai Free Zone (DMCC) Launches Crypto and Blockchain Hub



DMCC free zone in launching a crypto and blockchain hub in Dubai.

The hub will house a crypto advisory led by CV Labs.

Also, the UAE’s SCA will regulate crypto activities within the free zone.

Dubai Multi Commodity Centre (DMCC) is launching a cryptocurrency and blockchain hub. The hub, DMCC Crypto Centre, is located in Almas Tower, the DMCC head office.

Notably, the hub will drive the development and application of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology in the UAE. Also, the hub will house crypto businesses of all sizes including a crypto advisory led by CV Labs. CV Labs worked with the Swiss government-backed ‘Crypto Valley’. Also, the Crypto Valley is responsible for producing leading blockchains like and .

In addition, the hub will include a co-working space, host incubator and accelerator programmes, and provide investment opportunities for early-stage crypto startups. Speaking on the…

