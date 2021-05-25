Dua Lipa Responds To Ad Accusing Her Of Anti-Semitism

“I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people.”
This hasn’t gone over well with many, including an organization called World Values Network, who took out a full page ad in the newspaper to criticize the trio for spreading “disgusting libel.”
“I utterly reject the false and appalling allegations that were published,” Dua wrote on her Instagram story in response to the ad.
She continued, “This is the price you pay for defending Palestinian human rights against an Israeli government whose actions in Palestine both Human Right Watch and the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem accuse of persecution and discrimination.”
“I take this stance because I believe that everyone — Jews, Muslims and Christians — have the right to live in peace as equal citizens of a state they choose,” Dua added.
She noted that she believes the organization is “shamelessly” using her name to to “advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations” of who she is and what she stands for.
“I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism,” Dua concluded.
Meanwhile, Gigi and Bella, whose father Mohamed Hadid is of Palestinian descent, have not yet addressed the ad.
But Gigi did previously respond to accusations that she was being anti-Semitic, explaining that she does not wish “any more deaths upon Israelis” but wants “equal rights for Palestinians.”
