Dollar wallows at multi-month lows as Fed bangs dovish drum; kiwi jumps

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Author of the article:

TOKYO — The dollar wallowed near its

weakest since early January against major peers on Wednesday, as

Treasury yields eased amid Federal Reserve insistence that

stimulus will continue despite current inflationary pressures.

The euro traded around the key $1.2250 level,

holding gains from Tuesday when it pushed as high as $1.2266 for

the first time since Jan. 8, as Europe’s pandemic recovery picks

up pace, closing the gap with the U.S.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against

six rivals, languished at 89.665 early in Asia, after pushing as

low as 89.533 on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s currency rose after the central bank

said it would maintain stimulatory monetary policy settings

until its inflation and employment targets are achieved. The

kiwi dollar last traded 0.6% higher at $0.72692.

Meanwhile, traders will be watching the Chinese yuan after

it rose to an almost three-year high of 6.3925 per dollar on

Tuesday in the offshore market, before last changing

hands at 6.4012.

A host of Fed officials overnight echoed the sentiments of

Chair Jerome Powell that a spike in inflation will be transient

and ultra-easy policy continues to be warranted.

“I have not seen anything yet to persuade me to change my

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

full support of our accommodative stance,” Chicago Fed President

Charles Evans said in a speech on Tuesday.

“Right now, policy is in a very good place,” San Francisco

Fed President Mary Daly told CNBC the same day. “We need to be

patient.”

A potential test of that conviction comes Friday, with new

readings on U.S. core consumer prices and a survey of purchasing

managers.

The dollar has declined over the past two months on the

belief that low U.S. rates will drive cash abroad to capture

gains now that other economies are beginning to recover more

quickly from the pandemic.

“Confidence in the outlook for the recovery in the

Eurozone has been increasing,” buoying the euro, Rabobank

strategist Jane Foley wrote in a report.

“The conviction of Fed officials that this year’s price

pressure will be transient suggests there is no real reason to

suspect any significant rowing back of monetary policy

accommodations in the near-term,” which is undermining the

dollar, she said.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes

hovered at 1.5723%, near the 1.5540% mark reached overnight for

the first time since May 7’s payrolls shock.

The yen, which is also sensitive to declines in

yields, hovered around the middle of its approximately

108.4-109.7 per dollar trading range this month, last changing

hands at 108.74.

The Chinese yuan strengthened as far as 6.3925 per dollar on

Tuesday in offshore trading, piercing the psychological 6.40

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

boundary for the first time since mid-2018.

China’s major state-owned banks were seen buying U.S.

dollars at around 6.40 yuan in the Asian afternoon in a move

viewed as an effort to cool the rally in the onshore yuan,

sources said.

“Amid conflicting reports from Chinese officials in recent

days about their attitude to the currency, our read here is that

6.40 is not a hard line in the sand, and that in the context of

further downward pressure on the USD more generally, it will be

‘allowed’ to trade lower,” National Australia Bank strategist

Ray Attrill wrote in a report, reiterating a forecast for 6.35

yuan per dollar by end-June.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0210 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.2248 $1.2252 -0.03% +0.25% +1.2257 +1.2242

Dollar/Yen 108.7300 108.7350 +0.00% +5.28% +108.8150 +108.7350

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.8950 0.8955 -0.06% +1.16% +0.8957 +0.8950

Sterling/Dollar 1.4145 1.4149 -0.01% +3.55% +1.4152 +1.4140

Dollar/Canadian 1.2053 1.2062 -0.03% -5.31% +1.2067 +1.2057

Aussie/Dollar 0.7769 0.7754 +0.21% +1.01% +0.7770 +0.7749

NZ 0.7277 0.7227 +0.68% +1.32% +0.7277 +0.7223

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR