Dollar wallows at multi-month lows as Fed bangs dovish drum; kiwi jumps

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar wallowed near its

weakest since early January against major peers on Wednesday, as

Treasury yields eased amid Federal Reserve insistence that

stimulus will continue despite current inflationary pressures.

The euro traded around the key $1.2250 level,

holding gains from Tuesday when it pushed as high as $1.2266 for

the first time since Jan. 8, as Europe’s pandemic recovery picks

up pace, closing the gap with the U.S.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against

six rivals, languished at 89.665 early in Asia, after pushing as

low as 89.533 on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s currency rose after the central bank

said it would maintain stimulatory monetary policy settings

until its inflation and employment targets are achieved. The

kiwi dollar last traded 0.6% higher at $0.72692.

Meanwhile, traders will be watching the Chinese yuan after

it rose to an almost three-year high of 6.3925 per dollar on

Tuesday in the offshore market, before last changing

hands at 6.4012.

A host of Fed officials overnight echoed the sentiments of

Chair Jerome Powell that a spike in inflation will be transient

and ultra-easy policy continues to be warranted.

“I have not seen anything yet to persuade me to change my