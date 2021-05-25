Dollar falls, equities gain as Fed calms inflation worries

Article content

NEW YORK — World equity markets made gains while the U.S. dollar hit new lows against major currencies on Tuesday after Federal Reserve officials reaffirmed a dovish monetary policy stance that eased inflation concerns.

Investors weighed the Fed’s soothing words that put to rest tapering worries for the time being and helped to drive the dollar to four-and-a-half-month lows. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note also hit two-week lows and was at 1.56% in afternoon trading, down from 1.608% late on Monday.

The yield curve flattened for a fourth straight session, as participants bought the long end of the curve on the view that price pressures would be stable for the rest of the year.

“People are starting to come around to the notion that the Fed is right to be careful about inflation because of the difficulties of COVID around the world,” said Jamie Cox, Managing Partner at Harris Financial Group in New York.

MSCI’s broadest index of world stocks was up 0.15% at 707.26. The STOXX index of leading European shares gained 0.03% to 445.20 after hitting a record high of 447.15.

On Monday, Fed Board Governor Lael Brainard assuaged inflation concerns, saying she expects that price spikes associated with supply bottlenecks and the reopening of the economy to “subside over time.”