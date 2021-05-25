Delta says must remove Aeromexico codes if U.S. downgrades Mexico air safety rating

Article content

Delta Air Lines will be forced to remove its codes on partner Aeromexico flights following an expected downgrade of Mexico’s aviation safety rating by the U.S. government, an executive said at a conference on Tuesday.

The planned downgrade, which Reuters reported on Friday, would also restrict Aeromexico’s ability to grow into the United States but would have little overall impact on Delta customers, Delta President Glen Hauenstein said at a Wolfe Research conference. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)