DeFi Token YFI Spikes 76% as BTC, ETH Makes Double-Digit Profits By CoinQuora

DeFi Token YFI Spikes 76% as BTC, ETH Makes Double-Digit Profits
  • YFI surges over 76% as BTC, and ETH makes double digit gains.
  • As crypto has gone mega-bullish, the perpetual swaps are nearing zero still.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) token Yearn.Finance (YFI) surges over 76% as (BTC), and (ETH) makes double-digit gains.

Yearn.finance is an aggregator service for DeFi investors, utilizing automation to allow them to increase profits from yield farming. According to CoinGecko, the YFI price is at $44,369, at the time of writing.

