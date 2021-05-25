DeFi Startup Cryption Network Raises $1.1M Funds By CoinQuora

  • Cryption Network raises $1.1 million on its funding rounds.
  • The project welcomes investments from angel investors and other huge capitalists.
  • Its products allow users to swap, farm, invest and predict without heavy network congestion.

On Monday, Cryption Network, a user-friendly retail DeFi platform, completed its funding rounds. The network has raised a total of $1.1 million in its latest private rounds.

Tejas Chitnis, CEO of Cryption Network stated,

“We are humbled to have received such unprecedented demand from investors and support for the ecosystem. This round illustrates a high degree of confidence in our project from the crypto community.”

Moreover, the project welcomes investments from well-established private capitalists including Master Ventures, CMS Holdings, GravityX Capital, and GenBlock. In addition, Ascensive Assets, X21 Digital, AU21, and WaterDrip also invested in Cryption. More so, angel investors such as Sandeep Nailwal of Polygon and

