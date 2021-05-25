CUPE BC, Local 873 Celebrate Paramedic Services Week

Article content

BURNABY, British Columbia — Ambulance paramedics play a critical role in public safety and frontline health care and should be celebrated for their tireless efforts in serving the public—even more so for their heroic sacrifice in responding to the ongoing opioid crisis and COVID-19 pandemic, CUPE BC President Karen Ranalletta said today, in observance of National Paramedic Services Week (May 23 – 29).

Paramedic Services Week is an annual recognition of the work paramedics across Canada do every day—from emergency medical call takers and dispatchers, paramedic specialists, support services and ground paramedics to air ambulance teams and community paramedics.

“Paramedics and dispatchers put themselves out there every day, serving patients and the public and helping save lives despite facing the health crises, safety concerns, and staffing shortages —all while dealing with stresses that most of us cannot imagine,” said Ranalletta. “Their work is selfless, courageous, and critical to our public safety and health care systems. They deserve our respect, our support, and our gratitude—especially for their steadfast service during a global pandemic and the overdose crisis we’ve seen in B.C.”