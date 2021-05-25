Crypto Market Recovers, Bitcoin and Altcoins on the Rise By CoinQuora



Crypto Market Recovers, Bitcoin and Altcoins on the Rise



The crypto market recovers after experiencing a series of bearish dips in the past few days.

close in going back again above $40k.

The crypto market is back on its feet right now after experiencing a series of bearish dips in the past few days. Specifically, most of the cryptocurrencies are now creating a 24-hour growth rate ranging from 8% to 20%.

For example, (ETH) is now trading over $2600 while Binance Coin (BNB) trades at almost $360, both of them have a 24-hour growth rate of over +15%. Indeed, this is a piece of news that would favor crypto investors around the world.

Aside from altcoins that are now slowly rising from the market fall, Bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrencies, is now closing to go back above the $40k resistance level. Based on the statistics shared by CoinGecko, Bitcoin currently trades at a bullish price of over $38k.

This aggressive performance of Bitcoin made the crypto investor and enthusiast Lark Davis react: