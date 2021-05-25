Crypto-exposed stocks slide as BTC-bolstered treasuries shed value By Cointelegraph

Crypto-exposed stocks slide as BTC-bolstered treasuries shed value
The fallout from this month’s violent crypto market meltdown appears to have flowed into the stock markets, with publicly listed firms with exposure to crypto assets seeing significant losses during May.
The month saw (BTC) and other leading cryptocurrencies crash by at least 50%, with BTC plummeting from roughly $60,000 on May 10 to bounce off support at $30,000 last week.
