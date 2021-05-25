Critical $20M SafeMoon vulnerability? Project devs say no cause for alarm By Cointelegraph

Critical $20M SafeMoon vulnerability? Project devs say no cause for alarm
Popular TikTok viral “meme coin” SafeMoon could be vulnerable to malicious exploits by hackers on account of purported security vulnerabilities in its smart contract code.
According to a smart contract audit by blockchain security firm HashEx, SafeMoon currently has 12 of such vulnerabilities with five being classified as ranging between being of a “critical” and “high-severity” nature.
