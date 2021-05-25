COVID to speed up consolidation of aircraft leasing industry -SMBC By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Airplanes sit on the tarmac at the site of French aircraft storage and recycling company Tarmac Aerosave in Tarbes following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, June 19, 2020. Picture taken June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Ma

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Consolidation of the global aircraft leasing industry is likely to be accelerated by COVID-19, the head of one of the world’s five largest lessors, SMBC Aviation Capital, said in an interview on Tuesday.

“You were always going to see increasing levels of consolidation and… I believe it is likely that the events of the last 18 months are likely to probably accelerate that a bit,” Chief Executive Peter Barrett said.

Barrett, who estimated the leasing industry owns over 40% of the global passenger fleet, said that if any opportunities “present value and fit into our strategy, we’ll certainly have a look at them.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR