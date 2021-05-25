Coronavirus hit on German economy bigger than expected in first quarter By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: General view of the “Grosse Bergstrasse” street during a lockdown in Hamburg, Germany May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy shrank by a bigger than expected 1.8% on the quarter in the first three months of the year as coronavirus curbs crushed private consumption in Europe’s largest economy, data showed on Tuesday.

On the year, gross domestic product contracted by 3.1%, the Federal Statistics Office said.

A Reuters poll had pointed to a first-quarter contraction of 1.7% on the quarter and 3.0% on the year in seasonally adjusted terms.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR