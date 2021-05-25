Collector Car Auction Giant Now Accept Crypto as Payments By CoinQuora



Collector Car Auction Giant Now Accept Crypto as Payments



Mecum Auctions now accepts crypto as payments.

This allows the auction company to attract new sales and customers.

The registered Mecum bidders can leverage crypto payment options through Bitpay.

Mecum Auctions, the popular collector car auction business announced that it now accepts cryptocurrency for payments. This new crypto payment acceptance allows the auction company to attract new sales and customers.

Moreover, the Wisconsin-based Mecum Collector Car Auctions is a huge collector car auction firm worldwide. In addition, the auction firm announced that it will accept crypto payments through Bitpay. More so, the Mecum Auctions are enabled by a father and son duo Dana and Frank Mecum. Along with a number of Mecum family members.

In 2014, Dana Mecum and his son Frank were involved in a real event that aired on NBCSN called Mecum Dealmakers. As per the announcement, the registered Mecum bidders can leverage crypto as a payment option through Bitpay. Moreover, the settlement is made directly at the auction. Otherwise, online bidders ca…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

