Clothing Shop in Milano Starts Accepting ADA As Payment By CoinQuora



Clothing Shop in Milano Starts Accepting ADA As Payment



Cardano (ADA) is on a roll. Clothing shop, Dictionary Milano has started accepting ADA as a means of payment.

As a result, the crypto community has been captured as they cheer for the mass interest of Cardano exposure across the entire world. Of note, Dictionary Milano’s new payment options are not limited to Cardano (ADA) only.

The couple wrote,

“I own a small soap business with my wife and today we happily accepted ADA as payment for our soap. A proud and exciting moment for us and one definitely worth celebrating!!!⁠”

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora