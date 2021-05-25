Chris Hemsworth’s Biceps Are Huge, Like Ginormous

That is one big ole’ arm.
We’re gathered here today to talk about arm, so we’ll start this post with how all arm-related posts should be started, with this mantra by Justin Bieber:
Amen.
We can begin.
Chris Hemsworth, as you know, is basically a beast.
He posted this picture of his humongous arm recently and three things happened.
First of all, the caption:
Very cute.
Second of all, the size of his damn arm!
It’s the size of his 7-year-old kid!
Woof.
And lastly, the shady comment left by his brother.
His brother Luke left this comment on the picture:
Which, like… no comment.
So yeah, thank you for attending today’s service on arm.
Love and light and arm to you all!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!