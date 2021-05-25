Chris Hemsworth’s Biceps Are Huge, Like Ginormous

That is one big ole’ arm.

We’re gathered here today to talk about arm, so we’ll start this post with how all arm-related posts should be started, with this mantra by Justin Bieber:

Amen.


We can begin.


Chris Hemsworth, as you know, is basically a beast.

He posted this picture of his humongous arm recently and three things happened.

First of all, the caption:

Very cute.


Second of all, the size of his damn arm!

It’s the size of his 7-year-old kid!

Woof.


And lastly, the shady comment left by his brother.


His brother Luke left this comment on the picture:

Which, like… no comment.

So yeah, thank you for attending today’s service on arm.

Love and light and arm to you all!


