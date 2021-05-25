China’s blue-chips see best day in 11 months on easing inflation fears, stronger yuan

Article content

SHANGHAI — Chinese shares saw a strong rally on Tuesday, with the blue-chip index posting its best day in nearly 11 months, as fears around inflation at home and abroad faded, and a stronger yuan helped boost foreign inflows into the A-share market.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 3.2% higher at 5,318.48, marking its highest level since March 8 and the best session since July 6, 2020. The Shanghai Composite Index added 2.4% to 3,581.34.

** Leading the gains, the CSI300 consumer staples index and the CSI300 financials index advanced 4.5% and 3.9%, respectively.

** “The market rally has been mainly driven by financials. It’s a rebound for insurance and securities firms after their losses this year,” said Niu Chunbao, chairman at Wanji Asset, a Shanghai-based private securities fund.

** Analysts and traders also attributed the rally to easing inflation worries and a stronger yuan.

** The gains in commodities prices have been basically contained, decreasing the worries over inflation and its transmission, said Yan Jinkui, an analyst with Caida Securities.

** Beijing has vowed to maintain stability in the country’s commodities markets after prices rallied earlier this year.