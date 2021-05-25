China to strengthen commodity price controls in next five years By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An employee monitors molten iron being poured into a container at a steel plant in Hefei, Anhui province September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will strengthen price controls of key commodities in its 14th five-year plan from 2021 to 2025, making plans to cope with abnormal fluctuations in the prices of items such as iron ore, and corn, the state planner said on Tuesday.

The National Development and Reform Commission said China would stick to its minimum purchase price policy framework for rice and wheat, ensure supply and stabilise prices.

It added that it would adopt the pricing mechanism for pumped storage and promote price reforms in distribution and transmission of electricity.

