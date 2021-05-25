China stocks hit over 2-month high as inflation fears fade; Hong Kong up

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s major stock indexes scaled their highest in more than two months on Tuesday, led by consumer and financial firms, as inflation fears faded at home and abroad.

** The CSI300 index rose 2.1% to 5,261.74 points at the end of the morning session, highest since March 8, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.6% to 3,553.21 points, its best level since March 3.

** Leading the gains, the CSI300 consumer staples index and the CSI300 financials index advanced 3.5% and 2.6%, respectively.

** The gains in commodities prices have been basically contained, decreasing the worries over inflation and its transmission, said Yan Jinkui, an analyst with Caida Securities.

** Beijing has vowed to maintain stability in the country’s commodities markets after prices rallied earlier this year.

** In the latest move, China’s market regulators warned industrial metal companies to maintain “normal market order” during talks on the sharp price gains.

** Inflation fears also faded overseas. The U.S. national activity index reading of 0.24 against expectations above 1, along with dovish comments from Federal Reserve speakers, supported the view that policy will remain on hold for some time.