Chia raises $61M for ‘eco-friendly’ crypto despite critics By Cointelegraph

Chia raises $61M for ‘eco-friendly’ crypto despite critics
Blockchain startup “Chia Network” has raised $61 million in a funding round which included investment from top venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and Richmond Global Ventures.
The decentralized smart contract platform was valued at around $500 million in the funding round, according to an anonymous source cited by Bloomberg. The funding round was also backed by the CEO and co-founder of AngelList Naval Ravikant, Breyer Capital, and True Ventures.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.