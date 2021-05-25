Cara Delevingne Documented Her Wisdom Teeth Removal

“I’m worried that my wisdom teeth gave me wisdom.”
Cara Delevingne is here to add some cheer to your week — that is, if you don’t mind a little dental surgery.
The actor and model recently got her wisdom teeth removed and the aftermath was pretty hilarious.
Cara documented her loopy post-surgery state on TikTok (mouth full of gauze included) as she reflected on her rollercoaster of a day at the dentist.
At first, there were regrets.
Some important questions:
And some more regrets — but this time about her choice of soundtrack.
Despite her choice of ambient noise, Cara seems to have successfully recovered from her surgery, and I’d say her wisdom is still 100% intact.
Watch Cara’s entire wisdom teeth experience below.
