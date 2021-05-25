Cara Delevingne Documented Her Wisdom Teeth Removal

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“I’m worried that my wisdom teeth gave me wisdom.”

Cara Delevingne is here to add some cheer to your week — that is, if you don’t mind a little dental surgery.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for dcp

The actor and model recently got her wisdom teeth removed and the aftermath was pretty hilarious.

Cara documented her loopy post-surgery state on TikTok (mouth full of gauze included) as she reflected on her rollercoaster of a day at the dentist.

At first, there were regrets.


@caradelevingne / Via tiktok.com

“I miss my wisdom teeth,” Cara admitted.

Some important questions:


@caradelevingne / Via tiktok.com

“I’m worried that my wisdom teeth gave me wisdom. Why would they call it that otherwise?” Cara pondered.

And some more regrets — but this time about her choice of soundtrack.


@caradelevingne / Via tiktok.com

“I tried to listen to women talking about dating, why? I should have listened to heavy metal. That would have been more appropriate,” Cara joked.

Despite her choice of ambient noise, Cara seems to have successfully recovered from her surgery, and I’d say her wisdom is still 100% intact.

Watch Cara’s entire wisdom teeth experience below.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR