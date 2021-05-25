Can Penn National Rise to the Top of the Gambling Industry? By StockNews



Can Penn National Rise to the Top of the Gambling Industry?



The price of shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:) is expected to gain significantly as people return to live sports betting as life returns to normal with the faster-than-expected success of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the United States. Furthermore, propelled by the expansion of its Barstool Sports Betting app in new states, we think PENN should see substantial growth in its user base in the coming months. Read on for details.Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) is an operator of video gaming terminals, live sports betting and racing properties in the United States. The launch of PENN’s online Barstool Sportsbook in Michigan and Illinois, as well as the company’s fully integrated player loyalty program, have bolstered its growth in the first quarter of 2021. The stock has gained 163.9% over the past year and 9.4% over the past six months.

A substantial uptick in player visitation and spend-per-visit has helped the company to improve its profit margin significantly. Also, responsible reopening efforts amid a ramped-up vaccine roll out in the United States and pent-up demand for gaming should keep driving the company’s performance in the near term.

Because PENN remains focused on achieving top-three gaming revenue market share for Barstool Sportsbook, we believe it is well-positioned to soar.

