Brazil farmers seek higher prices on pre-sold coffee as deficit looms

NEW YORK/SAO PAULO/LONDON — Coffee farmers in top producer Brazil are trying to renegotiate their sales contracts with exporters and traders at higher prices, sparking industry fear over widespread defaults, brokers, traders and a union representing growers said.

Farmers and their representatives want more than what they had accepted months or even a year ago, saying coffee prices have surged because drier-than-normal weather is expected to sharply reduce production.

Others who are late delivering their coffee are asking to postpone shipments to next year.

“Farmers who sold coffee between 450-650 reais ($207.05) are now looking at spot rates of 800,” said a Netherlands-based trader at a global trade house on Monday. “Defaults are going to be a big problem I think.”

International commodities traders face sharp losses if they pay more for coffee now than their sale price to roasters months ago.

Even worse, they might have to source pricey coffee on the spot market if farmers default.

Defaults have not yet happened as the harvest is just starting, sources said, but they are likely within months.

“We had farmers or their lawyers calling, asking for renegotiation. We said we can’t change the terms now,” said the Brazil head of an international commodities trade house.