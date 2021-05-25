BOJ putting independence at risk with quasi-fiscal steps, says ex-c.bank policymaker

Article content

TOKYO — A dearth of conventional monetary tools is pushing the Bank of Japan closer to the realm of fiscal policy and could threaten its independence from political meddling, said former central bank board member Miyako Suda.

As an academic, Suda was involved in crafting a law that gave the BOJ independence from the government and clarified its mandate as achieving price stability.

The law, which took effect in 1998, gave the central bank jurisdiction over a wide range of tools to affect the economy such as cutting interest rates or buying government bonds.

But it requires the BOJ to get consent from the government on steps traditionally considered beyond its remit, such as buying risky assets like exchange-traded funds (ETF).

“One thing that worries me is an increase in BOJ policies that need government consent, such as buying ETFs. Monetary policy is morphing into something that cannot be conducted solely through normal BOJ operations,” Suda said.

“The BOJ’s tools are getting more involved in income distribution, which is the realm of fiscal policy,” she told Reuters in an interview on Monday. “This could put the central bank’s independence on the line.”

Aside from keeping interest rates ultra-low, the BOJ buys huge sums of government bonds and risky assets like ETFs to revive growth and fire up inflation to its 2% target.