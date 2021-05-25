BoE’s Tenreyro sees global interest rates staying low By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view shows The Bank of England in the City of London financial district in London, Britain, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) – Bank of England policymaker Silvana Tenreyro said on Tuesday that she expected global financial conditions would continue to support growth, and that the U.S. Federal Reserve would not need to raise interest rates sharply.

“I expect financial conditions to remain quite accommodative for a few years. The Fed is determined not to hike rates any time soon, and not to respond to temporary spikes in prices,” Tenreyro said at a question and answer session hosted by the University of Oxford’s Latin America Centre.

“I wouldn’t expect to see rates going high, certainly not by historic standards,” she said in response to a question about whether growth in Latin America could be derailed by tighter U.S. monetary policy.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR